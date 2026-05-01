50 Cent Allegedly Asked Ex-Employee to Falsify Police Report After She Refused to Help Hide Cash— Fired Afterwards

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is facing a new lawsuit from Monique Mayers, a former senior staffer who claims she was fired and harassed after refusing to help conceal assets amid bankruptcy proceedings.

According to a report by TMZ, Mayers, who worked in senior operational roles for over a decade across 50 Cent's business ventures, alleges that the rapper pressured her to hide property in her name to protect it from creditors. After she declined, she says 50 Cent asked her to file a false police report accusing his driver and bodyguard of stealing his car and $600,000 in cash.

Regarding these allegations, Mayers states, "She rejected that too, and that's when things escalated."

After her refusals, Mayers says 50 Cent terminated her employment and launched a campaign to silence her, which included pressuring Forbes to retract a feature story about her work. She further alleges years of intimidation through texts, calls, and threats aimed at preventing her from speaking out.

Her lawsuit seeks damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, along with an injunction to stop ongoing harassment.

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50 Cent's legal representatives have denied all accusations. They described Mayers as a "disgruntled former employee terminated for cause over five years ago" and argued that the lawsuit is barred by the statute of limitations. They also stated, "When threats were brought to their attention, they encouraged her to contact authorities and proactively reported the matter to law enforcement themselves, per AlHipHop"

This legal dispute adds to a series of allegations against 50 Cent. Earlier this month, his ex-partner Shaniqua Tompkins accused him of assault in court filings, claiming he choked her to force her to relinquish life rights to her story. Tompkins also alleged abuse during pregnancy and involvement in a 2008 house fire.

Additional past allegations include domestic violence charges in 2013, which 50 Cent pleaded not guilty to, and accusations of rape and abuse by Daphne Joy in 2024, before he filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

Recently, Yahoo! Entertainment reported that rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent celebrated hitting 164 million YouTube Music streams in March 2026, surpassing many peers, including Jay-Z, T.I., and Rick Ross. He reaffirmed his respect and business relationship with Snoop Dogg and announced a $100 million partnership with Planet Hollywood to launch PH Live, a new Times Square entertainment venue combining music, film, sports, and nightlife.

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