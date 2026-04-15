Bruno Mars Addresses Rumors of Being 'Owned' by Park MGM Over $50M Gambling Debt

Pop superstar Bruno Mars has publicly addressed persistent rumors linking his long-running Las Vegas residency to a massive gambling debt, pushing back against claims that he was financially bound to perform.

Mars recently concluded a nine-year residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas and spoke out during the opening of his latest tour in the city. The speculation surrounding his extended stay has circulated for years, with some suggesting it was tied to obligations beyond a standard performance contract.

The gossip started gaining momentum after it was rumored that the singer owed substantial gambling debts at the gambling establishment.

According to NewsNation, a 2024 article claimed Mars entered into an arrangement with Park MGM to settle a debt reportedly reaching $50 million, with one source asserting the casino "basically own him."

Representatives for the venue previously denied those allegations, emphasizing the nature of their partnership. "MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM."

Despite the denial, speculation continued to circulate online, with some claims escalating to suggest the artist was restricted from leaving Las Vegas until the alleged debt was resolved.

Bruno Mars Affirms Being Debt-Free

The conversation resurfaced during a recent performance, where Mars addressed the rumors directly in front of a live audience. "I'm debt-free. I paid the casino off a long time ago."

Observers noted that the statement came during onstage banter with collaborator Anderson .Paak, adding a lighthearted tone to an issue that had persisted for years.

Bruno Mars tells Anderson .Paak that he’s “debt-free” at The Romantic Tour in Las Vegas:



“I paid the casino off a long time ago” pic.twitter.com/mYjUvoq4dj — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2026

The BroBible piece covered the aspect that the gossip had to do partly with the prolonged stay of Mars in the show, starting since 2016, and much past its intended period of time. Over the course of more than 100 shows, the residency became one of the most successful and enduring runs on the Las Vegas Strip.

Analysts say the combination of Mars' known interest in gambling and the length of his residency helped fuel the narrative, even in the absence of verified evidence supporting the claims.

Previously, the artist has made it clear in earlier interviews that he enjoys gambling, but the current statement seems like a conclusive attempt to put an end to speculations regarding any financial responsibilities he may have concerning his performances.

While the theories received much attention, the reply from Mars reminds us that it is important to distinguish fact from fiction, especially in situations where entertainment intersects with the lives of celebrities.