Bruno Mars Defends Taylor Swift After Rumors of 'Talentless' Diss

Bruno Mars has publicly addressed rumors that he criticized Taylor Swift, insisting there's "only love" between the two pop superstars.

The controversy began when an account called Pop Flop claimed that Mars liked an Instagram reel labeling Swift as "talentless."

The post reportedly included a screenshot showing Mars interacting with a tweet suggesting Swift's success was due to "white privilege."

Fans quickly reacted, questioning why Mars would seemingly support such a post about the 14-time Grammy winner.

According to Stereogum, Mars responded directly on Monday night, writing, "Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here."

The Silk Sonic star clarified that he had not intended to engage with a post disparaging Swift.

Billboard noted that the original post could not be verified and that the account in question has disappeared, leaving room for speculation that the screenshot was either inaccurate or misleading.

Bruno Mars Responds to Speculation He Shaded Taylor Swift https://t.co/j767z2c2qv — E! News (@enews) March 16, 2026

Bruno Mars Adds 31 Dates to Meet Ticket Demand

The two artists have largely moved in separate circles over the years, despite rising to fame around the same time.

While Swift has dominated the stadium scene with her 'Eras' tour in 2023 and 2024, Mars has focused on his solo career and Silk Sonic collaborations.

Mars recently released his first solo album in nearly a decade, The Romantic, which received positive reviews, including a four-star rating from NME.

Critics praised Mars for his signature musical style, calling some tracks "shimmering earworms" with the potential to become modern standards alongside hits like "Just The Way You Are" and "When I Was Your Man."

The singer is preparing for a massive 2026 world stadium tour, adding 31 new dates due to overwhelming demand, NME reported.

His tour will include stops at London's Wembley Stadium and features performances by Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee.Wee, as well as Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas on select shows.

Tickets for both the UK/Europe and North American legs are already available.

Swift, meanwhile, released her album The Life Of A Showgirl in October 2025, which went on to become the best-selling album of the year in the UK.

Despite rumors of tension, Mars emphasized that he and Swift share mutual respect, saying their past interactions have always been supportive and kind.