Bruno Mars Announces New Album Is Done, First Solo Record Since 24K Magic

Bruno Mars has officially confirmed that his highly anticipated new solo album is finished, marking his first solo project since the 2016 Grammy-winning record "24K Magic."

On January 5, the pop superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) with a simple announcement: "My album is done."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any update on the project, which arrives nearly a decade after the iconic LP that produced hits like "That's What I Like," "Finesse," and the title track "24K Magic."

While Mars hasn't been absent from music since 2016, much of his output has come through collaborations.

In 2021, he teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic, releasing "An Evening With Silk Sonic," a soulful tribute to '70s funk.

The duo earned widespread acclaim, with their lead single "Leave the Door Open" winning both Record and Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammys.

"We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform—not once but twice—and awarding us at last year's ceremony," Mars told Rolling Stone, explaining why the album itself wasn't submitted for consideration.

10 years since his last solo album, Bruno Mars just announced that his upcoming album is finished 🚨



IT’S FINALLY TIME. This man is the definition of quality > quantity. pic.twitter.com/Izgwe3EGlO — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) January 5, 2026

Bruno Mars Stays Busy with Big Collabs Ahead

Beyond Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars has kept busy with high-profile duets.

According to Billboard, he teamed up with Lady Gaga on "Die With a Smile," which won a Grammy in 2025, collaborated with Sexyy Red on "Fat, Juicy & Wet," and linked with BLACKPINK's Rosé on the global hit "APT." in late 2024.

The Rosé collaboration earned three Grammy nominations, including Record and Song of the Year, and became the first No. 1 song by a K-pop artist on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. "APT."

also dominated global charts, topping the Billboard Global Excl. US chart for a record 19 weeks and finishing as the year-end leader.

Despite nearly a decade since his last solo album, Mars' musical presence has remained strong, blending mainstream hits with experimental collaborations.

He has also performed alongside rock icons like Slash, Eddie Vedder, and Brandi Carlile at all-star events, hinting that his new album may incorporate diverse instrumentation and styles.