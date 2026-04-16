Rapper Future Faces Paternity Lawsuit From Ex Seeking Support for Alleged Son

Rapper Future is facing a legal battle after his ex, Layla, filed a paternity lawsuit seeking child support for her 9-year-old son. The case, filed in Florida, aims to officially establish paternity and secure financial support.

According to court documents, Layla claims she and Future were once in a romantic relationship and that they share a son, identified as K.W., who was born in 2017, TMZ reported.

She alleges that the rapper previously admitted he is the child's father.

Through the lawsuit, she is asking the court to formally recognize paternity and order Future to pay child support, including two years of retroactive payments.

The legal dispute has grown more complex after Future responded earlier this year. In January 2026, he filed documents asking the Florida court to dismiss the case.

He argued that Arizona would be a more appropriate location since Layla and the child reportedly live there.

He also noted that he has already filed a separate case in Arizona addressing the same matter. The court has not yet made a decision on his request.

Future reportedly faces a paternity lawsuit in Florida involving his ex's 9-year-old son. Read more: https://t.co/SYxaaOr857 pic.twitter.com/Zyt3Y2TLwO — Complex (@Complex) April 16, 2026

Future Admits Paternity in Arizona Filing

In the Arizona filing, Future acknowledged he is the father of a child named Kash Wilburn.

According to PageSix, he also stated that he has been voluntarily providing financial support, claiming he pays $3,500 each month to Layla for the child's care.

Layla's lawsuit, however, seeks to make that arrangement official and legally binding.

By filing in Florida, she is pushing for a court order that would clearly define Future's responsibilities, including back payments she believes are owed.

The case highlights ongoing legal questions about where the matter should be handled and what level of support should be required.

For now, both sides are waiting for the court to decide whether the Florida case will proceed or be moved to Arizona.

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Cash, is a well-known figure in the music industry and has built a successful career over the years. He is also reported to have several children, including one with singer Ciara.