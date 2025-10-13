Future Sued Over 'Stolen' Mixtape Pluto Art— Photographer Demands Millions

Hip-hop artist Future is being sued for copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of a photo with the iconic Dungeon Family house in Atlanta on the cover of his work "Mixtape Pluto."

AllHipHop reported that Garey C. Gomez, the photographer, filed the suit in a lawsuit alleging that Future and his companies used his photo without authorization.

The image in question, taken in "The Dungeon" — a basement studio where Future started out — was apparently used not just for the cover of the mixtape, but also for merchandise related to it, which was being sold online as well as in stores.

The lawsuit lists Titol Retail, LLC and Wilburn Holding Company, Inc., companies affiliated with Future's Freebandz label, as co-defendants.

Gomez states he found the picture usage in October 2023 and contacted Future's staff to fix the problem but couldn't agree.

In the complaint, Gomez states that he "never gave a license or was paid" for use of his artwork. He is now asking for damages, profits derived from the artwork, and a court injunction to prevent any future distribution of the image.

"Mixtape Pluto" arrived at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Future's third 2024 chart-topper. The album was also hailed for paying homage to the artist's early mixtape days and paying respect to the late Rico Wade and the Dungeon Family name.

READ MORE: Future Claps Back at Alleged Text Message Scandal with Former Flame

The Dungeon, situated in East Point, Georgia, is richly steeped in hip-hop history. It was the artistic hub of Organized Noize, Rico Wade's production collective, including Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray.

The basement influenced Southern hip-hop in the 1990s, churning out timeless hits for OutKast, Goodie Mob, and TLC.

According to Vibe in 2019, OutKast's Big Boi bought the house in order to keep it as a part of history. Discussing his ideas in an interview, he stated, "Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house. We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night."

Big Boi further contributed that he was "thrilled to open its doors and invite the next generation of artists to the space that ignited so many songs."

Future and his companies are now charged with willful copyright infringement and federal law violations relating to use and distribution of the contested artwork.

READ MORE: Future Makes Heartfelt Contribution to Substance Abuse Prevention Program in Memory of Late Friend