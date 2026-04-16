Kanye West's France Concert Scrapped After Government Pushback and Public Outcry

Rapper Kanye West has postponed his upcoming concert in Marseille, France, following strong opposition from government officials and public criticism over his past controversial remarks.

The show was set for June 11 at the Vélodrome stadium but will no longer take place as planned.

According to NBC News, in a statement shared on X, West said, "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice."

He added in a follow-up message that he did not want fans caught in the middle of the situation while he works to make amends.

French leaders had already voiced serious concerns before the announcement. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan openly opposed the event, saying, "I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism." He made it clear that the artist was not welcome in the city.

Kanye West has postponed a concert in France - a week after he was denied a visa to perform at Wireless Festival in the UK.



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France Reviews Kanye West Comments

Reports also indicated that French authorities were reviewing whether West's past comments could pose risks to public order or even lead to legal issues. Officials were considering possible actions, including blocking the event entirely.

The controversy in France follows a similar situation in the United Kingdom. Just days earlier, West was denied entry into the country, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled appearance at the Wireless Festival in London. Authorities there reportedly decided that allowing him to perform would not be in the public's best interest.

Despite these setbacks, West has been attempting to rebuild his public image. Earlier this year, he issued a public apology for past statements that hurt Jewish and Black communities.

In the message, he admitted his words "went too far" and asked for patience as he works to regain trust, Rolling Stone reported.

The postponed Marseille concert was part of a broader international tour that still includes planned stops in countries such as Italy, Spain, and Japan. However, it remains unclear if or when the France show date will be rescheduled.