Kanye West’s Comeback CEO Battles Mysterious AI-Driven Smear Campaign

CEO Larry Jackson from the music company, Gamma, sued anonymously operated websites in the New York State Supreme Court. These sites include larryjacksonexposed.com and gammaexposed.com that claim to expose fraudulent activities, fake record sales through bots, and poor management within Gamma.

AllHipHop reported that, the websites claim Jackson, dubbed "Larry Scammson," artificially inflated sales numbers for Kanye West's album "Bully" using fake purchases and bot networks. They further accuse him of misusing $90 million out of $100 million raised from investors on private flights and personal public relations, leaving the label financially depleted.

Besides Kanye West, the sites suggest major artists such as Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Mariah Carey, Usher, and French Montana have left Gamma quietly due to dissatisfaction with Jackson's management.

What sets this case apart is the coordinated nature of the attack. The websites launched fully formed on the same day, powered by AI content platforms. A rapid social media campaign followed, with hundreds of posts linking to the sites flooding X (formerly Twitter) within a 12-minute span. A Reddit user Judith_Ackee posted similar content before being banned.

Jackson's legal complaint describes this as a new and insidious form of corporate interference and harassment, unique to the social media and artificial intelligence age. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees, and an injunction to shut down the defamatory websites and block further damaging posts.

Forensic investigators have been unable to identify those responsible, prompting Jackson to request a court order to unmask the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, OK! magazine reported that Kanye West drew attention once again after his wife, Bianca Censori, shared a revealing Instagram Stories photo featuring a metallic micro bikini top and high-waisted bikini bottoms.

It highlighted how West has often been linked to Censori's headline-making fashion choices since the couple married in December 2022. However, Censori previously denied claims that the rapper controls her style, telling Vogue that they work on outfits together and describing their fashion choices as a collaboration.

The publication also revisited West's January open letter about his bipolar disorder struggles. The rapper revealed he experienced a four-month manic episode in early 2025 that led to destructive behavior and emotional turmoil.

West credited Censori for encouraging him to seek professional help after he hit rock bottom, saying her support played a major role in his recovery journey.