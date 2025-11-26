D4vd's Rental Freezer Draws Police Interest in Celeste Rivas Case

New details have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla linked to singer D4vd.

Authorities are reportedly examining the freezer at the 20-year-old artist's rental home in Los Angeles, which may have been large enough to store a body.

According to photos published by TMZ, the rental kitchen featured a KitchenAid refrigerator and freezer combo, with the freezer measuring roughly 74 inches high, 14 inches wide, and 27 inches deep, capable of reaching temperatures as low as -8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rivas, who was 5'3" and weighed 120 pounds, was found decapitated and with limbs removed, making it possible that the torso could have fit inside the appliance if shelves were removed.

Investigators have indicated that Rivas' body was partially frozen when it was discovered in August, suggesting it had been stored at cold temperatures for some time.

According to sources, D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, may have dismembered the teen in a remote area of Santa Barbara County during the spring of 2025 before returning her remains to Los Angeles.

LAPD Maps Celeste Rivas Case Timeline

A social media video from September 2024 resurfaced, showing D4vd in a house with an appliance box that appeared to be a small chest freezer.

While authorities have not confirmed any connection between this appliance and the case, it highlights the potential use of freezing in the timeline investigators are piecing together.

The discovery of Rivas' body came after reports of a foul odor from the impounded Tesla, which had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

LAPD officers located the teen's remains in a bag inside the vehicle's front trunk. Footage from ABC 7 captured the police surrounding the car before it was towed.

While D4vd has been named as a suspect, he has not been charged. A second individual is also believed to have been involved in the disposal of the body.

Defense attorney Mark Geragos confirmed that the LAPD has compiled a highly detailed timeline of events using social media posts, Tesla tracking data, and cell phone records, DailyMail reported.

"They have triangulated this to the point where they've got a chart at LAPD that you would not believe," he said.

The singer's social media activity prior to the incident shows he promoted the deluxe version of his debut album Withered in September 2024, with no posts on his Instagram grid since then.