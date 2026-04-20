Prince's Drummer Reveals Why Bruce Springsteen and Madonna Were Denied Access to Late Singer's Dressing Room

Even some of music's biggest stars were not allowed inside Prince's dressing room, according to the late musician's longtime drummer Robert "Bobby Z" Rivkin. The 70-year-old percussionist shared insights into the private nature of the legendary artist and the unusual boundaries he maintained with fellow celebrities.

In an interview with The Guardian, Rivkin discussed the strict rules that had about his personal space. He told a funny story about Bruce Springsteen and Madonna: "Once there was a hilarious moment when Bruce Springsteen and Madonna came backstage, but Prince's dressing room was off limits to them, so they had to use the band's toilet," Rivkin said.

This surprising revelation shows how guarded Prince was, even though he was famous all over the world. Rivkin described the superstar as someone who often felt uncomfortable around other celebrities unless he was genuinely a fan.

"He found meeting other celebrities very uncomfortable unless he was a fan," Rivkin said. "There could be huge stars and he just wouldn't give them the time of day. So besides shaking Elizabeth Taylor's hand I don't know if he'd be interested in chatting," per The Mirror.

The drummer noted that Prince sometimes appeared "bashful or embarrassed" even in such moments, which contrasts with his magnetic stage presence that filled arenas worldwide.

One rare exception to Prince's guarded demeanor was his relationship with David Bowie. Rivkin recalled a warm encounter between the two at Paisley Park, Prince's Minneapolis-area estate and studio. "When he met David Bowie at Paisley Park it was a warm moment, because he felt that they were equals," he said.

According to People, Prince passed away on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Fans across the United States commemorated his legacy by lighting up cities in purple, a color forever associated with the artist.

Despite being barred from the dressing room, both Springsteen and Madonna publicly honored Prince after his death. Springsteen opened a Brooklyn concert with a purple-lit rendition of "Purple Rain," closing simply with, "Prince forever. God bless."

Madonna, who had previously collaborated with Prince on her 1989 album "Like a Prayer", mourned him on social media, "He changed the world! A true visionary! What a loss. I'm devastated. This is not a love song." She later performed Prince's composition "Nothing Compares 2 U" at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Reflecting on his decades playing alongside Prince, Rivkin described the experience as transformative. "Playing with Prince was like being in the purple marines: he might toughen you up or break you down, but he'd bring you to a place you didn't think you had," he said. "For a moment you might even turn into a superhuman like him."