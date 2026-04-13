Bruce Springsteen Destroys Trump Live on Stage — President's Weak Comeback Backfires with Brutal Memes

In his latest show, Bruce Springsteen heated up his long-standing rivalry with Donald Trump, causing the latter to respond sharply, but this time the response did not help him, instead it turned out to be a blowback on social media.

This conflict started when Springsteen performed with the E Street Band in a concert at the Kia Forum on April 7. Prior to starting his performance, Springsteen expressed concerns about the political climate in America. The moment drew widespread attention as part of his broader pattern of outspoken political commentary.

According to AOL, in his speech addressed to the gathering, Springsteen expressed his thoughts openly regarding his worries. "The America that I love, the America I wrote about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration."

The audience erupted into applause at his words, indicating how well his message resonated with them. The performance later transitioned into a rendition of "War," reinforcing the political tone of the evening.

Read more: Bruce Springsteen Tour Announcement Draws Snarky Response From Trump Administration

According to Atlanta Black Star, Trump responded days later on April 12 with a social media post that attempted to mock the musician. The post included a digitally altered image of Springsteen paired with a caption referencing plastic surgery.

As soon as Trump made his post, people on social media began sharing memes that went against what he had posted. One user expressed frustration at the tactic. "Trump thinks he's being villainous in publicizing his editing of Springsteen's picture. But that just shows the evil in Trump's mind!"

Others questioned the timing and tone of Trump's response. In a separate comment shared online, another user wrote, "What a douche, doesn't Trump have a war to win?"

The backlash intensified as users compared images of both figures. In one widely shared remark, a commenter stated, "He looks worse than Bruce Springsteen."

Supporters of Springsteen also framed the exchange as a rare challenge to Trump's rhetoric. In another reaction circulating online, one fan wrote, "Looks like Trump may have finally met his match. A fearless white man with patriotic cred who won't back down from him. Go, Boss!"

The exchange marks the latest chapter in a years-long public feud between the rock icon and the president, dating back to the 2016 election. Springsteen has been known for using his position to protest against Trump's policies, whereas Trump has often ridiculed the singer in various comments and posts on his personal social media accounts.

The new spat comes at a time when political discourse is increasingly penetrating areas of popular culture. Springsteen's current tour, which has seen him deliver messages of rebellion against authority, has only intensified the rivalry.

Given how quickly public opinion is swayed today by the internet and social media, it appears that the public perception of Trump and Springsteen may change overnight once again.