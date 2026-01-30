Bruce Springsteen Faces Trump Administration Pushback Over Anti-ICE Track

Bruce Springsteen's latest protest song has drawn the ire of the Trump administration, as the legendary musician continues to speak out on immigration enforcement.

The singer released "Streets of Minneapolis" on Wednesday, responding to recent incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota, including the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Springsteen described the track as a reaction to what he called "state terror" inflicted on the city.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen said on Facebook.

"It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renée Good. Stay free."

Here is Bruce Springsteen's new music video for Streets of Minneapolis:pic.twitter.com/YIqzlJRHEx — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 30, 2026

White House Pushback

The Trump administration swiftly responded.

Per Rolling Stone AU, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter that the administration is focused on "encouraging state and local Democrats to work with federal law enforcement officers on removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities — not random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information."

She also said that media coverage should focus on how Democrats have chosen to shelter these people instead of working with federal authorities.

Springsteen's vocal position is nothing new.

He has publicly clashed with President Donald Trump over the past year. Following a critical message during the European leg of his 2025 tour, Trump called the musician "dumb as a rock" and a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker."

Despite the president's harsh words, Springsteen has maintained his position. He told Time magazine last year that he "couldn't care less" about Trump, signaling no intention of slowing down his activism.

Music as Protest

Social media users say that Springsteen has always used his position to bring domestic and political issues into public focus and that "Streets of Minneapolis" is a piece of work in accordance with the long history of his advocacy through music.

The song voices the issue of ICE operations in the U.S., which have led to public protests and criticism from all voices, including artists and civic leaders.