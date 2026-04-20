Jelly Roll Makes Explosive WWE Moment, Sends Pat McAfee Crashing Through Table

Jelly Roll made a shocking impact at WrestleMania 42, delivering one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the night when he sent sports analyst Pat McAfee crashing through a table during the main event in Las Vegas.

The explosive scene happened on Saturday, April 18, during the championship match between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and challenger Randy Orton at Allegiant Stadium.

The action quickly spilled beyond the ring when McAfee became involved in a chaotic sequence that turned physical in front of thousands of fans.

McAfee was first slammed onto a table by Rhodes, but things escalated fast when Jelly Roll ran in from a nearby area, US Magazine reported.

The country star leaped into the air and hit McAfee with a powerful elbow, breaking the table beneath them and sending both crashing to the floor. The moment drew loud reactions from the crowd, who watched the unexpected crossover unfold in real time.

Medical staff rushed to the scene shortly after. McAfee was placed on a stretcher and taken out of the arena, but even while being wheeled away, he stayed in character and gave a defiant gesture to fans, adding to the dramatic atmosphere of the night.

JELLY ROLL JUST PLANTED Pat McAfee THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE 💥📺#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QKaU7jibqV — Phenomenal1of1 (@Phenomanal1of1) April 19, 2026

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Jelly Roll Shocks WWE Fans

According to DailyMail, earlier in the match, McAfee had already stirred controversy after attacking Rhodes with a microphone before the bell. That action triggered a chain reaction that pulled multiple WWE stars into the chaos, including Orton, who later returned dressed as a referee before being taken out again.

Despite the wild interruptions, Rhodes ultimately secured the victory, though the match ended with Orton leaving him bloodied after a final strike.

Jelly Roll's appearance at WrestleMania adds another chapter to his growing involvement with WWE.

Known for his powerful personal transformation after losing significant weight, he has openly shared how fitness and discipline changed his life. He has previously said running daily became a key part of his recovery journey and mental health.

The moment also came amid ongoing debate about celebrity involvement in WWE events. WWE star The Miz recently defended such appearances, saying celebrities can help bring new fans to wrestling while highlighting the entertainment value of the sport.