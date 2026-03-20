Jelly Roll Reveals He Was Homeless When He Met Bunnie Xo Amid 'Gold Digger' Claims

Country-rap star Jelly Roll is setting the record straight about his marriage to Bunnie Xo, saying critics have the story completely backward.

In a recent interview, the "Save Me" singer addressed claims that his wife is a "gold digger," pushing back with a surprising truth about their early days together. According to Jelly Roll, he was the one struggling financially when they first met.

"I love it when they call her a gold digger," he said, admitting the label frustrates his wife but makes him laugh. "When I met her, I was homeless living out of a 1996 conversion van, so if anyone was digging for gold, it was I."

The 41-year-old artist explained that he was couch surfing at the time and didn't even have a stable place to live.

According to PageSix, his comment, "I was couch surfing and made it to the bedroom," added a light tone to a difficult chapter of his life.

The couple married in 2016 and have since faced several personal challenges, but they have remained together.

Jelly Roll's comments come as public interest in their relationship continues to grow, especially as his fame rises.

Jelly Roll refutes claims wife Bunnie Xo is a ‘gold digger’: ‘When I met her, I was homeless’ https://t.co/ptaq3g418C pic.twitter.com/xNDkFOXs5g — Page Six (@PageSix) March 20, 2026

Read more: Jelly Roll Cleared of Old Criminal Record in Unanimous Parole Board Decision

Bunnie Xo Opens Up About Painful Marriage

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, has also been open about their past struggles.

In her memoir "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic," she shared details about a painful period in their marriage, including issues of trust and emotional hardship, NY Morningstar reported.

She recalled feeling deeply hurt during a time when Jelly Roll moved out of their Nashville home after a fight. Her suspicions of an affair were later confirmed, which added to the strain.

"It would take years for me to put the affair aside," she wrote, explaining how long it took to rebuild trust. Jelly Roll has since acknowledged that period as one of the lowest points in his life.

In a past interview, he described it as "one of the worst moments of my adulthood," while also noting that their efforts to repair the relationship made them stronger. Despite the ups and downs, both have spoken about how their bond has improved over time.

Jelly Roll recently shared that their relationship feels more stable now, calling Bunnie Xo his true partner.

The couple has also faced health scares. Earlier this year, Jelly Roll was hospitalized after breaking his collarbone in an ATV accident. Bunnie Xo later shared that he has fully recovered.