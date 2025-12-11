Jelly Roll Shares Candid Confession About Struggles in Marriage Before Weight Loss

Jelly Roll is getting real about how his weight affected his marriage with wife Bunnie Xo.

The country singer, who has lost over 200 pounds since starting his weight loss journey in 2022, admitted that his sex life suffered before shedding the pounds.

"My sex life was horrible," Jelly Roll shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience." "I couldn't even get aroused, I was so big."

He added a touch of humor to the topic, joking that intimacy felt like "having to play Twister," with one foot here and the other on the X.

Jelly Roll emphasized that, despite the challenges they faced, his wife was never the source of the problems in their relationship.

"Dude, I married a f–king big-tittied, blond, beautiful woman. I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you cry," he said proudly, PageSix reported.

The singer reflected on how his weight gain and past addiction affected his family life.

"I realized then how much my addiction was hurting this family," he admitted, noting that family members often cater to the person struggling with addiction, sometimes unintentionally enabling harmful patterns.

At his heaviest, Jelly Roll weighed 550 pounds and said he felt like a "zombie," disconnected from life and his loved ones.

Jelly Roll on his weight loss journey with Joe Rogan:



JELLY: “I could feel myself dying Joe. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a 500 pound 40 year old. When I first came to your club I couldn’t even walk up the steps without stopping.”



ROGAN: “Even your HANDS are smaller.” pic.twitter.com/HB3kuRj2J2 — Joe Rogan Recaps (@JoeRoganRecaps) December 11, 2025

Jelly Roll Opens Up About Past Infidelity

Starting his weight loss journey in 2022, Jelly Roll has already made remarkable progress.

By the start of the year, he had already dropped close to 200 pounds and was continuing his weight-loss journey.

His wife, Bunnie, has been supportive throughout the transformation, sharing playful posts and cheering him on in videos on social media.

The couple's relationship hasn't been without other challenges.

According to US Magazine, he admitted that he had been unfaithful to Bunnie at one point, calling it a deeply regrettable experience.

"It really blew me back. I knew I was in love with this woman, and I had no excuse," he said.

He shared that he worked hard to mend their relationship, and as a result, their bond has become stronger than ever.

Bunnie Xo also defended her choice to forgive her husband, telling a fan that growth requires strength.

Bunnie praised the strength required to confront challenges in a relationship and emphasized that true growth comes from facing difficulties with grace rather than avoiding them.