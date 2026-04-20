Joe Jonas Debuts Relationship With Tatiana Gabriela Two Years After Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has gone public with a new relationship, confirming he is dating model Tatiana Gabriela, two years after his divorce from actress Sophie Turner. The singer made the reveal on April 18 through a social media post that showed the couple enjoying a trip in Puerto Rico.

In one photo, Gabriela leaned close to Jonas inside a photo booth, smiling softly while he looked down in a relaxed, candid moment. Other images from the post showed the pair enjoying beach views, local food, and sunsets during their time on the island.

Jonas, 36, also shared a YouTube vlog from the same trip, giving fans a closer look at their growing relationship. In the video, he and Gabriela are seen joking around, exploring Puerto Rico, and spending time together at waterfalls and local restaurants.

According to US Magazine, at one point, Jonas said, "She's helping with my Spanish," as Gabriela taught him simple phrases while they laughed together.

Joe Jonas takes major step in romance with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela https://t.co/9K845weCbu pic.twitter.com/Z8gYL30FHc — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2026

Joe Jonas Enjoys New Romance

The couple's trip appeared relaxed and personal, with moments of coffee breaks, street food tasting, and casual driving around town. Jonas described jumping into a waterfall during the trip, calling it "so nice," showing a lighter side of his life outside music and touring.

Their public debut comes after months of quiet dating rumors that began late last year. Sources previously noted that Gabriela had already met Jonas' friends and family, including his two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with Turner, E! News reported.

Jonas and Turner finalized their divorce in 2024 after separating the year before. Despite the split, Jonas has often spoken positively about co-parenting, saying he values the relationship they maintain for their children. He has described Turner as a strong mother and emphasized how important it is for their daughters to grow up surrounded by supportive role models.

Speaking earlier about his personal life after the divorce, Jonas admitted that dating again felt unfamiliar.

"It was really scary and intimidating," he said, noting that balancing relationships with his busy music career can be difficult due to touring and constant travel.