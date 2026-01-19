Joe Jonas Sparks Tatiana Gabriela Romance Buzz With Mysterious Shoe Photo

Joe Jonas may have just given fans a hint about his rumored romance with Tatiana Gabriela.

The 36-year-old singer shared a playful Instagram post on Friday, January 16, captioned "Enjoying my pinecone," featuring ten photos of himself eating at restaurants and making music.

One image, however, caught the attention of fans. It showed Jonas' black studded loafer next to a woman's leg wearing black lace-up heels.

The woman's identity wasn't revealed, but followers immediately speculated that it was Gabriela, sparking excitement and romance buzz.

"THE SHOES MAKES ME SO HAPPY FOR Y'ALL! OH MY FREAKING HEART!" one fan commented, while another asked, "Is that a soft launch??"

Rumors linking Jonas and Gabriela began circulating earlier in January 2026, shortly after his divorce from actress Sophie Turner was finalized.

A source told Us Weekly that Jonas and Gabriela started seeing each other at the end of summer 2025 and that Gabriela has even met Jonas' friends, family, and his two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela, estoy amandooooo que mí Josecito esté con una latina 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IAOKEgjdhX — 🤍 (@softlyjoe) January 7, 2026

Joe Jonas 'Likes' Tatiana Gabriela's Posts

Although neither Jonas nor Gabriela has publicly confirmed the relationship, the singer has interacted with Gabriela on social media, Cosmopolitan said.

He has "liked" several of her posts and even commented on her New Year's Eve photo roundup with a drooling emoji.

Jonas previously discussed rediscovering love after his separation from Turner during a TalkShopLive livestream in May 2025.

"Love takes different shapes and forms, and I was rediscovering what that was," he said.

He also explained how putting himself back into the dating world felt "scary and intimidating" but creatively inspired his album Music for People Who Believe in Love.

In addition to navigating a new romance, Jonas remains focused on fatherhood. "I've learned so much about being a dad from my little girls. They have no schedule," he joked in a recent interview with People.

He emphasized wanting his daughters to see him as a friend and a source of safety and comfort.