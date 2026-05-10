Joe Jonas Reveals His Big Plans for Summer 2026 With His Daughter

Joe Jonas is looking ahead to a packed but personal Summer 2026, with his focus split between music, travel, and fatherhood. The singer says he is planning time with his daughters while also returning to the stage with his brothers, all while hoping to slow down and enjoy life outside of work.

In an exclusive interview, Jonas shared a clear picture of what he hopes his summer will look like.

"I've got a lot of plans with my brothers," he said, referring to Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers, People reported.

"We're going to be doing some touring. We've got a handful of shows that we have coming up. And it's going to be a mixture of taking some personal time being dad, doing that stuff, which I love." He added with a laugh, "I'm trying to get my ass on a boat. I'm trying to find myself in Europe. I want to travel, and I love to travel even when I'm not working."

Joe Jonas' Summer 2026 Plans Include ‘Personal Time Being a Dad,' 'Working' and 'Trying to Get My Ass on a Boat’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/LYJjJtQwoJ — People (@people) May 10, 2026

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Joe Jonas Prioritizes Family Time

The Jonas Brothers are already in a busy touring rhythm, continuing shows connected to their recent "Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown" tour. According to Yahoo, the group has kept a strong performance schedule, with their final show set for Ontario, Canada, in August.

Even with the packed calendar, Joe says he is making space for rest and family time between performances. Fatherhood remains the biggest part of his offstage life. Joe shares two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with actress Sophie Turner.

He explained that being a dad is something he truly values, and he wants his summer to include simple moments with his children, not just travel or work commitments. Those quiet family days, he says, help balance his fast-moving career.

Outside of music and parenting, Jonas has stayed active with other projects, including his recent work with Target and surprise appearances at live music events.

Still, he says his biggest goal is balance—moving between work, travel, and time with his kids.