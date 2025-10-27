Joe Jonas Reacts After Fans Slam Jonas Brothers' Surprise World Series Show

The Jonas Brothers faced mixed reactions after their surprise performance during Game Two of the 2025 World Series in Toronto.

While the pop trio aimed to honor cancer survivors, some baseball fans expressed frustration over the timing of the set.

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were tied 1-1 after the fifth inning when the game paused for the annual Stand Up to Cancer tribute.

Fans and players held up placards remembering loved ones affected by cancer, a tradition MLB has observed since 2009.

According to RollingStone, following the tribute, the Jonas Brothers were introduced to perform "I Can't Lose," a song dedicated to cancer awareness.

Joe Jonas kicked off the performance by holding a placard for their father, Kevin Jonas Sr., who battled colon cancer in 2017. The band performed on a platform overlooking the field, and fans in attendance sang along.

Despite the heartfelt intent, some viewers took to social media to criticize the timing of the performance.

One Twitter user wrote, "Do this pregame... not interrupt the World Series," while another commented, "This is the World Series, not the All-Star Game."

Jonas Brothers’ mid-game World Series performance confuses MLB fans https://t.co/Emz5ieXOHQ pic.twitter.com/fL1jL7M8Gs — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2025

Joe Jonas Jokes After Fans Slam Halftime Set

Instagram users also weighed in, with one calling it a "horrible idea to have a halftime show after a moment of silence for those impacted by cancer, in the middle of the WORLD SERIES."

Joe Jonas responded to the backlash with humor, posting "Why these guys?" on MLB's Instagram post about the performance.

His lighthearted reply resonated with thousands, earning over 5,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments, DailyMail reported.

While some fans were critical, others defended the band. "The Stand Up to Cancer segments are always moving, seeing the names on tens of thousands of signs is a worthy moment," one fan wrote. "Having the Jonas Bros lipsynch for three additional minutes was not."

The Jonas Brothers' connection to the cause is personal. Kevin Jonas Sr. has been in remission since 2017, and the family has long supported cancer awareness.

The placard Joe held up during the performance highlighted that personal connection, reinforcing the heartfelt message behind the surprise set.

Despite the controversy, Joe Jonas seemed unbothered, embracing the humor of the situation.

Fans online praised his self-awareness, with one commenting, "Just when I thought you couldn't get any funnier."