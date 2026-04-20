Andrew Lloyd Webber Calls Himself 'Recovering Alcoholic' After Seeking Treatment

Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that he now sees himself as a "recovering alcoholic" after seeking professional treatment and joining support programs to overcome years of alcohol dependency.

In a recent interview, the 78-year-old theatre icon spoke openly about how his drinking had affected both his personal life and his family.

"You think it's a secret, but it's not. Everybody knows. I started getting into a downhill spiral," he said. He added that the situation became serious enough that his family was deeply worried, saying, "About 18 months ago, the family were in a desperate state."

Lloyd Webber shared that he made the decision to seek help about 16 months ago.

"It's the best thing that ever happened to me," he said, explaining that he entered inpatient treatment and began attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, People reported.

He described AA as a life-changing experience. "What I love about it is, you go into a room and everybody's equal. I've made friends that I wouldn't have thought possible," he said, noting that he now attends meetings daily, even while traveling for work.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is opening up about his road to sobriety, telling The Times in a new profile that he is a recovering alcoholic. https://t.co/3esCDAqd9E — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 19, 2026

Lloyd Webber Reflects on Son's Memory

The composer also admitted he previously tried to stop drinking in 2015 but relapsed. At the time, he said he was "white-knuckling" sobriety without proper support. He explained that he even feared alcohol was tied to his creativity, which led him to secretly return to drinking.

"You don't really think. It's just, 'How am I going to get through the day?'" he said, describing how stress and creative pressure contributed to his struggles.

Now sober, Lloyd Webber says his work has improved. He pointed to recent productions like "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" and "Masquerade" as projects he believes would not have been possible without sobriety.

"I couldn't have done that if I hadn't been sober," he said. He also shared a deeply personal detail about his recovery journey, saying his family has supported him throughout.

According to US Magazine, he wears two leather bracelets—one engraved with the name of his late son Nicholas, and another made with pieces representing his other children—as a reminder to stay sober.

Lloyd Webber's son Nicholas died in 2023 after battling stomach cancer and had also struggled with addiction.

Despite past struggles, Lloyd Webber says he now feels more present and grateful in his work and personal life. "When you're not drinking you think, 'My God, how lucky am I?'" he said.