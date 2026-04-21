T.I. Quietly Launches Son Major's Rise to Fame — Family's Next Big Thing

Fans are still interested in the story of the Harris family and recently, T.I.'s youngest son, Major Harris, surprised many by stepping into the spotlight.

T.I., known for building a rap empire, now appears to be highlighting a new story unfolding within his own family. Over the weekend, King Harris, T.I.'s son, shared moments on social media showing Major preparing for prom — a moment described as "wholesome, polished, and just a little surreal."

Major appeared in a sharp double-breasted suit that looked impeccably tailored. His presence was compared to that of a "young statesman with a touch of Sunday sermon energy," signaling maturity beyond his years, per AllHiHop.

King Harris is also a big part of this story. He was recently taken off the tour with his brother, Domani Harris. King was seen acting like a big brother, proudly sending Major off to prom. Tameka "Tiny" Harris, the family's matriarch, is still a steady influence, helping to keep the family close.

Musically, Major is becoming integrated into T.I.'s narrative. The rapper has mentioned Major in his song "Trauma Bonds" and featured him in visuals. This suggests that the positioning was planned rather than random.

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The source says that Major is "quiet and reserved," which is similar to how Domani acted before, but he doesn't want to be in the public eye for music right now. He remains present but not actively performing.

The unfolding dynamics within the Harris family have been likened to a carefully curated digital docuseries—an ongoing story playing out across social media and music platforms without an official announcement.

As the outlet reported, "Nobody announced a show. But let's be honest. We're all watching one."

Meanwhile, Fox5 reported that rapper King Harris, son of T.I., was arrested on April 12, 2026, after a traffic stop in Peachtree Corners, GA. Police clocked his Tesla Cybertruck speeding at 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

During the stop, officers noticed a firearm on the dashboard and an open THC container. Harris initially refused to exit the vehicle, leading to a standoff, but complied after speaking with his lawyer.

He was later found with a suspected oxycodone pill. Harris faces charges including obstruction, drug possession, and traffic violations. T.I. arrived at the scene and confronted officers about the situation.

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