T.I. Says Kids' Involvement in 50 Cent Feud Went Too Far, Admits Disapproval

Rapper T.I. says his recent feud with 50 Cent crossed a line when his children became involved. Speaking on "The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show" on March 3, the Atlanta artist admitted he did not like seeing the conflict grow into a family issue, even though his sons were trying to defend their mother.

The tension between the two rappers heated up again in recent weeks after T.I. criticized 50 Cent for avoiding a potential Verzuz battle.

Soon after, 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo online of T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, which sparked a strong reaction from their family, Billboard reported.

T.I.'s sons, King Harris and Domani Harris, quickly stepped in to defend their mother. Both released diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent, turning the dispute into a larger family feud.

Despite understanding why his children reacted, T.I. said he did not feel comfortable seeing them pulled into the situation.

"I don't enjoy it," he said during the interview. "I spent so much time trying to get this lil n—a off the ledge. Now he has justifiable means to undo all of the teaching that I've been teaching. I'm a logical, reasonable man of respect. I raise my children to be men of respect, logical, reasonable and not to be emotional."

T.I. Urges Son To Stop Escalating 50 Cent Feud

The rapper said the moment he felt things went too far was when King wore a T-shirt featuring an image of 50 Cent's late mother. The shirt appeared in a video linked to King's diss track.

"I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt. I said, 'This is enough.' I said, 'Chill out, bro,'" T.I. explained. "I'm big on treating people the way I want to be treated."

According to Yahoo, while he believed the reaction came from loyalty to their mother, T.I. urged his son to stop escalating the situation.

"They like, 'This is in response.' It's over with, let the s—t go, bro," he added.

Still, T.I. said there was one thing about the moment that made him proud. He appreciated that his family stood together when they felt someone crossed a line.

"The one thing that I am proud of is that the women and children in our families see that it's a line of men that's here against who the f—k ever," he said. "We not here to defeat. I'm here to defend. I'm here to protect what's ours."

The feud began earlier this year when T.I. criticized 50 Cent publicly, which led to memes and online jokes aimed at T.I. and his family. In response, T.I. released several diss tracks targeting the G-Unit rapper.

Recently, however, the tension appears to have cooled. 50 Cent removed posts related to the Harris family from social media, and T.I. has signaled that he is ready to move forward.