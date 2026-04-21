Travis Barker Sparks Outrage Sucking Kourtney Kardashian's Toe in Racy Birthday Post

Musican Travis Barker drew mixed reactions after posting a birthday tribute to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, that included a photo of him sucking her toe.

Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, captioned the April 19 Instagram post, one day after Kardashian turned 47, with a note of affection. As reported by The Mirror, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, my beautiful wife. I love you forever and ever. Thank you for being such an amazing woman, an incredible wife, and the best mom to our humans," and added, "I feel so grateful to spend this life with you @kourtneykardash."

The carousel of images included several racy snapshots and family moments, including photos of the couple with their son, Rocky. One image showed Barker licking Kardashian's eyebrow, and the final image in the set showed him sucking her right toe.

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Kardashian's sister, Kim, reacted positively on Instagram, commenting, "I love this post and all of these pics," to which Kardashian replied with a black heart emoji.

Fans on social media were sharply divided. One user asked, "Are the toe sucking pics necessary, Travis?" while another commented, "Yeah, that bunion is super s--y." A third wrote, "She's so hot, but the last picture is nasty," and a fourth called it "so gross." At the same time, some followers celebrated the display of intimacy: "I love that you have a foot fetish," one commenter wrote.

Kardashian previously addressed her husband's interest in feet during a 2022 appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. She said, "I have cute, really cute feet," and later added, "I mean, if somebody wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I'm not mad at that," quickly clarifying, "Well, my husband, not just anybody."

A RadarOnline account of the post notes that Barker has a history of posting provocative tributes for Kardashian's birthdays, including a 2023 photo in which he kissed her bare behind and a 2024 clip of Kardashian sucking his thumb.

Public reaction illustrates how celebrity displays of intimacy can divide audiences between those who view such posts as affectionate or playful and those who find them off-putting. The post remains on Barker's Instagram and has generated extensive engagement and commentary, as reported by the outlet.

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