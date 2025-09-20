Travis Barker's 19-Year-Old Daughter Alabama's Provocative Jumpsuit Get Social Backlash: 'I Know Her Daddy Be Pissed'

Alabama Barker, 19, drew mixed reactions after sharing images from a nighttime photo shoot in a form-fitting jumpsuit that some social media users called provocative for someone her age.

Photos posted on Sept. 11 by designer Shane Justin and later shared by Barker showed the model and musician's daughter wearing the brand's "Fast Pace" Racer Suit, a long-sleeved garment featuring red-and-black sleeves, polka-dot detailing and the number 25 on the back. In several images Barker posed outdoors near a black three-wheeler, sitting on and standing in front of the vehicle as part of a motorcycle-inspired theme.

The short, curve-hugging jumpsuit exposed Barker's lower back and upper hips in some shots. Comments under the Instagram posts ranged from praise for her look to criticism questioning whether the style was age-appropriate. Some commenters compared Barker's styling to hip-hop culture and suggested her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, might object.

"Wow is all I can say," one user wrote. Another said, "She can't be 19 fr." A separate commenter wrote, "I know her daddy be pissed," while others attributed the aesthetic to her mother, former model and reality TV figure Shanna Moakler.

Barker, who has promoted her music and modeling career on social media, has repeatedly faced scrutiny for provocative posts as she has matured publicly. The younger of Travis Barker and Moakler's two children, she has been photographed and styled in revealing looks since her late teens. Critics have also speculated about cosmetic procedures, a line of commentary Barker addressed previously.

In February, after a fan suggested she had undergone multiple surgical procedures at a young age, Barker responded on social media that she is "natural, besides my lips," and identified Los Angeles cosmetic practitioner Anush Movsesian as the provider who performed lip injections.

Travis Barker, a high-profile drummer who has worked in rock and pop-punk genres for decades, has not publicly commented on the recent photo shoot. His family life has been the subject of public attention; he and Moakler were married briefly before divorcing in 2006. Alabama and her older brother, Landon, 21, have on occasion criticized their mother's parenting publicly.

The jumpsuit featured in the shoot is listed on the Shane Justin website at about $120. The designer's Instagram post that featured Barker's images drew hundreds of comments within hours, reflecting both support for the look and concern from followers about whether such styling is appropriate for someone newly in adulthood.

Alabama Barker, who has released music and has been cultivating an online presence since her teenage years, continues to maintain a public profile that blends modeling, music and social-media engagement. Her supporters say she has the right to shape her image and pursue creative projects; critics say public scrutiny of young influencers highlights broader questions about how young adults navigate fame and the fashion choices that follow.