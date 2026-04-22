Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested in School Incident, Later Revealed to Be a Father

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of Cher, is facing renewed attention after a February arrest at a New Hampshire prep school and a later revelation about his personal life.

Police in Concord, New Hampshire responded on Feb. 27 to reports of an unwanted guest at St. Paul's School.

Authorities said Allman, 49, allegedly caused a disturbance and acted in a disruptive manner inside a dining hall. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of simple assault, along with criminal trespassing, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

School officials said Allman had no prior connection to the campus but identified himself as a prospective parent. Before this incident, there had been no public record of him having children.

According to People, the legal case is still moving forward. Reports show Allman waived his arraignment on April 20, and a trial is set for June 16. He is also expected in court again on April 22 for a separate case, followed by an April 24 hearing tied to a conservatorship request filed by his mother.

Elijah Blue Allman was arrested for the second time in three days on March 1 following a break-in at a New Hampshire home.https://t.co/dBNk5ZSZF8 — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) April 20, 2026

Elijah Blue Allman's Secret Daughter Revealed

Weeks after the arrest, a new claim brought further attention. Kayti Edwards said she shares a 15-year-old daughter named Ever with Allman. She explained the child was born in 2010 after a short relationship. According to Edwards, Allman was not involved in raising the girl.

"He would pop in every couple of years, but would just say hello," Edwards said. She added that the teenager only recently learned that Allman is her father, believing for years he was just a "family friend."

Edwards also shared that Allman had recently tried to reconnect. "He wanted to see her and have a relationship with her, but he wasn't in any fit state," she said, explaining why she chose to protect her daughter, Yahoo reported.

She expressed hope that he would be able to rebuild that bond in the future.

The situation also surprised his family. Edwards said Cher reached out to confirm the news and reacted with shock. "When she heard the news, she was speechless," Edwards said.