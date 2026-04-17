Cher Seeks Emergency Conservatorship for Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has filed for an emergency conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing serious concerns about his health, safety, and ability to manage his life and finances.

The petition was submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court and asks for a temporary conservator to oversee his estate.

In the filing, Cher says her 49-year-old son's condition has "significantly deteriorated," pointing to what she describes as ongoing mental health struggles and drug dependency, PageSix reported.

She has requested fiduciary Jason Rubin to take control of his finances instead of serving as conservator herself.

The documents claim Allman is currently in custody at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, where he is being evaluated while facing criminal charges, including burglary, assault, and trespassing.

Cher argues that he is "gravely disabled" and unable to make safe decisions.

According to the petition, Allman allegedly struggles with money management and spends his funds quickly on drugs, luxury hotels, and transportation.

🚨 Breaking: Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is in a psychiatric hospital as she fights to appoint a conservator.



Details: https://t.co/xDsxYtHhrH pic.twitter.com/LZCoPjTUAA — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2026

Cher Says Son Elijah Blue Allman Faces 'Repeated Crises'

Cher also claims he owes large debts, including unpaid taxes and money linked to a drug dealer. She says his financial troubles have led to repeated crises, including overdoses and hospital visits.

The filing also describes repeated property damage at hotels and Airbnb stays, as well as behavior that has led to him being removed from multiple hotels.

Cher further alleges incidents involving erratic behavior and dangerous situations, including being found unconscious in traffic and being treated with Narcan after emergency responders arrived.

According to People, family members have also weighed in. His half-brother, Devon Allman, submitted a statement supporting the petition, saying Elijah is "a danger to himself and unable to manage his life."

Cher says this is not the first time she has tried to step in. She previously filed for conservatorship in 2023 but later withdrew the request after a private agreement was reached. Now, she argues the situation has worsened and requires urgent action.

A court hearing on the new request is scheduled for April 24, while Elijah is also expected to appear in separate criminal cases later this month.