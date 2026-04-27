Pardison Fontaine Seemingly Shades Ex Meghan Thee Stallion with R&B Song After Klay Thompson Split

Pardison Fontaine posted an Instagram video covering Jagged Edge's 1999 breakup song "He Can't Love U" hours after Megan Thee Stallion announced she had ended her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, prompting social media reaction and renewed attention on the rappers' past relationship.

Fontaine's clip shows him singing sections of the ballad and delivering lines that appear aimed at a former partner. In the video, he sang, "You should never wanna be with a man if he can't be a man and do the things to you like I can," and added, "I'm telling you, he can't love you like I love you."

The caption on Fontaine's post read, "JAGGED EDGE TOO UNDER8ED @official_je," a phrase fans linked to the timing of Megan Thee Stallion's breakup announcement. Social media users quickly interpreted the post as a message to the Houston rapper, and comments on Fontaine's page reflected a mix of amusement and encouragement.

One fan posted, "And the PETTY PARDI starts NOO00000000W wwww," and another wrote, "Go get ya girl back 668 and do right by her this time."

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Megan Thee Stallion announced the split from Thompson to Page Six on Saturday, saying, "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward."

Megan also posted on Instagram, accusing Thompson of cheating and writing that she had been "around your whole family playing house" while he was allegedly "stepping out."

Fontaine and Megan previously dated from February 2021 until 2023; their breakup included public commentary and music that addressed infidelity. At the time of that split, Fontaine denied certain allegations but acknowledged some concealment of messages. He told Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast, "Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? In that regard, I say I cheated. Inappropriate, correct."

The renewed exchange has drawn attention across entertainment outlets and social platforms; AllHipHop first published coverage of Fontaine's post and the timing around Megan's announcement. The outlet also reported on the post and reactions, noting the connection between Fontaine's clip and the timing of the split announcement.

Neither Fontaine nor Thompson's representatives immediately responded to requests for comment.

Fans and observers on social media debated whether Fontaine's post was a calculated bid to rekindle a relationship, a show of support, or simply opportunistic timing. For now, the video has reignited interest in the former couple's history and put a spotlight on the personal dynamics behind recent headlines.