Cardi B Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Fans' Criticism Over Pardison Fontaine Collaboration

Cardi B has addressed the backlash she received from Megan Thee Stallion's fans after announcing her collaboration with Megan's ex, Pardison Fontaine.

The drama began when Fontaine shared a snippet of an unreleased track with Cardi B, titled "Toot It," revealing it would be released on Feb. 7.

Fans of Megan quickly took to social media, accusing Cardi B of betraying her friend by working with someone who had been involved in a public breakup with Megan.

Cardi B, who has worked with both Megan and Pardison in the past, clarified her stance during a conversation on X Spaces. She explained that while she is friends with both of them, she prefers to stay neutral in personal conflicts.

"I wanna make this very clear. When I [explicit] with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their shit," Cardi stated.

She emphasized that she avoids getting involved in relationship drama and doesn't want to be blamed for any conflicts between the two, HiphopDX said.

Fans Criticize Cardi B, Pardison Fontaine Collaboration

The Bronx rapper went on to express her commitment to both artists, saying, "I [explicit] with both of y'all and love both of y'all."

She asked fans to respect her position and stop harassing her, pointing out that she has been friends with Pardison since 2012 and has worked with him on several major hits, including her chart-topping songs "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It."

According to Yahoo, the controversy stems from Pardison's recent diss track aimed at Megan, called "Thee Person," which included accusations about Megan's behavior during their relationship.

Despite this, Cardi B defended her decision to collaborate with Pardison, explaining that their professional relationship goes back much further than the drama surrounding his breakup with Megan.

Megan and Pardison began dating in 2020, but their relationship ended in 2023 amid allegations of infidelity. Following their split, Megan released her song "Cobra," which hinted at being cheated on.

Pardison responded with his own diss track, which further fueled tensions. Despite all this, Cardi B made it clear that she isn't getting involved in their personal issues and will continue to support both artists in her own way.