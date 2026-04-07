Megan Thee Stallion Taken to Hospital After Sudden Illness During Broadway Performance

Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to a hospital Tuesday night after suddenly falling ill in the middle of her Broadway performance in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" in New York City.

A representative for the Houston rapper confirmed that she began feeling "very ill" during the show and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

"During Tuesday night's production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated," the statement said at the time.

The show was paused mid-performance, leaving the audience confused as staff asked everyone to remain seated.

According to Complex, audience member Loren LoRosa shared her experience online, saying, "Came to see Meg Thee Stallion on Broadway and that was short lived. The few opening scenes I saw her in she was great on stage."

She added that the production was stopped without explanation, with an announcement later confirming the rapper had been removed for the rest of the night. Another performer stepped in to continue the show.

Megan Thee Stallion explained why she was "running on empty" after she was hospitalized in the middle of her "Moulin Rouge!" performance.



More on what she said: https://t.co/tNsPKNnvEK pic.twitter.com/i8jJ0EB1s4 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 1, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion Treated for Exhaustion

Shortly after, Megan's hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, posted a message asking fans to pray. "Everyone say a prayer for Megan, we are all at the hospital," he wrote. By Wednesday, more details about her condition were released.

A spokesperson said the rapper had been diagnosed with "extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels." She was treated and later discharged from the hospital, NY Times reported.

"Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting," the spokesperson said, adding that she is "incredibly grateful for the prayers and well wishes" and plans to return to the stage soon.

The rapper later shared a personal message with fans, calling the incident "a real wake-up call." She admitted pushing herself too hard in recent weeks and said, "I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn't."

Megan, who recently made her Broadway debut as Zidler, the show's host, is the first woman to take on the role in the production. Her appearance has already boosted ticket sales, with the musical earning $1.6 million last week, a 39% increase.

She is expected to miss Wednesday's performances but aims to return on Thursday after taking time to rest and recover.