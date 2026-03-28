Megan Thee Stallion Rescues Dog Just Hours Before Euthanasia

Megan Thee Stallion has rescued a dog that was only hours away from being euthanized, sharing the emotional moment with fans in a heartfelt Instagram video posted March 27.

In the clip, the rapper introduced her new pet, a dog she named Tyger, explaining that she stepped in after learning about the situation at a New York City animal shelter.

Clearly shocked, she told followers, "I was yesterday years old when I found out that there's a such thing as a kill shelter, and they are putting down dogs when they can not find them a home."

According to ENews, she added that Tyger had been scheduled to be put down the day before she adopted him.

"That is insane. They were going to put him down yesterday," she said. "And I said, 'No, wait. Just give him to me. I'll take him.'"

The rescue took place at Animal Care Centers of NYC, where the dog had been waiting for a home.

Megan's quick decision changed the animal's fate, turning what could have been his final day into a fresh start.

Megan Thee Stallion gave a second chance to a dog that was about to be put down at a kill shelter. Everyone, meet her new son Tyger! ❤️ May her life shine even brighter with this sweet boy by her side. pic.twitter.com/OXXq6QHIr8 — ARYA™ (@elia_mafhh) March 27, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion Expands Pet Family

In the video, Tyger appears calm and affectionate, cuddling close to the rapper as she holds him.

Megan, who is already a pet owner, seemed both excited and curious about how her growing animal family would adjust.

"I don't know how Foe is going to feel about this," she said, referring to her French bulldog, Billboard reported.

Her household also includes another dog named Dos and a Maine Coon cat named Nine.

Despite the uncertainty, Megan expressed joy about her decision. In the caption, she introduced Tyger as her "new rescue son," showing how quickly she formed a bond with the dog.

Her tone throughout the video reflected both surprise and compassion, especially after learning how shelters sometimes handle overcrowding.

The rescue comes during a busy time for the artist. Just days earlier, she celebrated a major career milestone by making her Broadway debut in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," where she took on the role of Zidler.