Klay Thompson's Awkward Answer to Media Has Fans Saying It's Over With Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson caused a stir this week after sidestepping a question regarding Megan Thee Stallion at NBA Media Day, fueling speculation about the couple's relationship.

Golden State Warriors star Thompson was queried on how the rapper has made him a "better man on and off" the court. In a video posted by DJ Akademiks, Thompson looked visibly uncomfortable before answering.

"I'm not going to talk about that," he said. "But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season. You have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."

His choice not to talk about Megan Thee Stallion immediately raised eyebrows online. Some speculated that the two were already broken up.

"He damn near said 'free Tory,'" one Instagram commenter claimed. Another joked, "He went through that phone."

Others, however, defended Thompson's approach. "He said you're not about to overshadow my impressive career with my relationship buddy. Stick to the script and try again," a fan wrote. Another added, "He gave a good answer, keep him out of your business."

HotNewHipHop indicated that while Thompson's quietness bred breakup rumors, others think the NBA guard just needed to keep the spotlight on his basketball life and not his personal one.

This comes only months after Megan Thee Stallion made their relationship Instagram official over the summer. In July, Thompson appeared alongside her at the Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York and commended her work.

"This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need," Thompson said at the time. "And I'm honored to be here by her side."

Whether the couple remains together or not, the incident highlights the tension athletes often face when their personal lives intersect with professional commitments.