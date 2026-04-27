Travis Scott's Influence Heads to the Classroom With New USC Annenberg Course

Rapper and entrepreneur Travis Scott is now the focus of a new college course at the University of Southern California, showing how far his impact has reached beyond music and into education.

The class, called "The Creative Enterprise – Learning From Cactus Jack," will be offered at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and will study how Scott built his global brand.

The course will explore how Scott's Cactus Jack imprint grew into a powerful creative platform covering music, fashion, media, and business. Students will look at how ideas move from early concepts to worldwide success, including lessons from record-breaking tours and major brand collaborations.

The goal is to understand how creative work is planned, managed, and scaled at a high level. According to USC Annenberg's announcement, students will also hear from people working within Scott's wider team.

According to Sole Retriever, the course description highlights "weekly conversations with leaders across the extended Cactus Jack network," giving students real-world insight into how the brand operates behind the scenes.

USC announces Travis Scott course https://t.co/LFDzJieR5H — Stereogum (@stereogum) April 26, 2026

Read more: Travis Scott Aims to Make Music That Shakes Stadiums on Upcoming Album

Travis Scott Influence Becomes College Course

While Scott himself is not expected to teach the class, the structure leaves room for possible guest appearances. More likely, students will hear from key figures involved in his business, such as managers and creative partners who help shape the Cactus Jack brand.

The course will be led by Josh Kun, a professor at USC Annenberg and an award-winning scholar. He has designed the class to feel like a live case study, where students can study a working creative enterprise as it grows in real time.

Interest in pop culture-focused college courses has been rising in recent years. Schools have previously offered classes centered on major artists, including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, as well as courses analyzing Kendrick Lamar's music, Stereogum reported.

USC's new class continues that trend, but with a strong focus on the business side of modern entertainment. Unlike traditional music classes, this one connects directly to how entertainment companies and artists build global influence.

Students enrolling for the Fall 2026 semester will get a closer look at how branding, storytelling, and strategy come together in today's music industry.

Scott's involvement in fashion, live performances, and collaborations has made him one of the most studied figures in modern pop culture. His Cactus Jack brand has become especially known for blending music with sneakers, design, and lifestyle products.