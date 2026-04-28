Shakira Concert Stage Tragedy: Crew Member Dies During Brazil Setup

A tragic accident has occurred during preparations for Shakira's upcoming concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where a crew member died while working on stage construction for the event scheduled for May 2.

The incident took place on Sunday, April 26, during setup for the Todo Mundo no Rio, where Shakira is set to headline a major free show at Copacabana Beach.

According to Billboard, event organizers confirmed the death in an official statement, saying an "accident... tragically claimed the life of a professional working on the assembly of the show's structures."

Emergency teams quickly responded after the accident was reported. The fire department transported the worker to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, the crew member was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the worker suffered severe crushing injuries to the lower body after becoming trapped in a lifting system used during stage construction.

According to officials, other workers had already tried to free him before emergency crews arrived.

A construction worker helping assemble the stage for an upcoming Shakira show in Brazil was killed in a devastating accident. https://t.co/chci1IIPuG — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) April 28, 2026

Shakira Team Mourns Crew Death

Organizers expressed condolences and support following the tragedy. "At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family," NME reported.

The event is part of Shakira's expanded international tour following the success of her 2025 performances.

The Rio show is expected to attract a massive crowd, continuing the tradition of major free concerts in the city that have previously featured global stars.

Shakira had recently shared her excitement about the upcoming performance. In a post before the tragedy, she wrote, "Almost there, Rio!!! Prepping so many surprises for you: guest artists, new wardrobe, songs you'll love to hear."

The singer has not yet released a public statement about the accident. Her team has also not provided further comment as of now.

The Rio concert is part of her ongoing tour supporting her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which marked her return to large-scale touring after several years.