Shakira and Burna Boy Release “Dai Dai” — The Official Song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup now has its anthem. Shakira and Burna Boy released "Dai Dai" on May 14, the official song of this summer's tournament — and it is already shaping up to be one of the most globally ambitious World Cup tracks ever made.

The nearly four-minute track blends Afrobeats, dance-pop, world beats and reggaetón, sending a motivational message to athletes and fans alike while shouting out legends of the sport including Maradona, Maldini, Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham, Kaká and Messi.

The title "Dai Dai" is an Italian expression meaning "come on" or "go, go." The multilingual chorus — "Dai dai, Ikó, dale, allez, let's go!" — captures the global spirit of the tournament, with lyrics delivered in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Japanese.

The release marks the second time Shakira has recorded an official FIFA World Cup anthem, following the timeless "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" for the 2010 tournament in South Africa. For Burna Boy, the collaboration brings his Afrofusion sound to the world's biggest sporting stage — a natural fit for the Nigerian artist who has consistently expanded his global footprint over the past decade.

FIFA confirmed that royalties from "Dai Dai" will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The 2026 World Cup begins June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and concludes July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.