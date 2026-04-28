Megan Thee Stallion Ends Broadway Stint Early Following Medical Concerns

Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion has announced that she will end her run in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" earlier than planned, following recent medical concerns that affected her health during performances.

In an Instagram post on April 27, Megan told fans that her final performance as Zidler will be on May 1, instead of the originally scheduled May 17.

"Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1," she wrote. "It's been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family... I LOVE YALL. See you soon."

Her announcement comes after a difficult stretch in the production. In late March, Megan was taken to a hospital after experiencing concerning symptoms during a show.

According to a representative at the time, doctors found signs of extreme exhaustion, dehydration, and low metabolic levels.

According to RollingStone, the rapper later shared that the incident was a turning point for her. "Last night was a real wake-up call for me," she wrote. "I've been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough."

Megan Thee Stallion sets early exit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

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Read more: Megan Thee Stallion Rescues Dog Just Hours Before Euthanasia

Health Issues Prompt Megan Thee Stallion to Exit

Megan had made her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler, the club owner and host of the show's fictional Parisian nightclub, People reported.

Her casting was historic, as she became the first woman to play the role in any production of the musical worldwide.

Despite stepping away early, Megan expressed gratitude toward the cast and crew, praising their hard work and dedication. She also thanked fans who supported her Broadway journey from the start.

Her departure follows a series of health-related interruptions during her run. After briefly missing performances due to hospitalization in March, she returned to the stage while continuing to manage recovery and workload demands.

Megan's Broadway experience also came during a personally emotional time. She recently confirmed the end of her relationship with NBA player Klay Thompson, saying she is choosing to prioritize her health and peace moving forward.

"I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay," she said in a separate statement. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me... I'm taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."