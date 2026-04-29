Slim Thug Spills on Why He Won't Date Megan Thee Stallion Post-Klay Thompson Breakup

Rapper Slim Thug recently addressed why he will not date fellow Houston artist Megan Thee Stallion following her breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson, according to a report by the publication.

Slim Thug, 45, who has openly expressed admiration for Megan Thee Stallion in the past, took to social media earlier this week to clarify his stance on relationships, especially amid Megan's recent split from Thompson.

Regarding Megan and Klay's breakup, Slim Thug said, as the clip shared by The Shade Room, "I hate to see that. I'm not ever rooting for that, but that's why I can't be in that situation. If you get into a situation like that, look what happens when it don't work out. How many times have I told y'all that? How many times have I come on here and said, 'Nah, I don't want that.'"

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He added, "That's why I just don't ever sign up, you got me? So now you understand where I be coming from when I say what I say, right? Now you get it."

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson confirmed their split over the weekend after Megan accused Thompson of infidelity.

In her Instagram Story, Megan wrote, "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house. Got 'cold feet.' Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall."

She further emphasized in a statement to TMZ that "trust, fidelity and respect" are essential non-negotiables in her relationships.

Public reaction to Slim Thug's comments has been mixed. Some social media users empathize with his perspective, while others question why he publicly discussed Megan's breakup at all.

One Instagram commenter wrote, "He talking like he was an option (laughing emojis)." Another user commented, "Sir How you gone hate from outside the club." A third asked rhetorically, "Can we wrap this conversation up by midnight??!!"

This development adds to ongoing public interest in Megan Thee Stallion's personal life and her recent professional changes. As reported by HotNewHipHop, Megan also plans to leave her role in "Moulin Rouge" early following the breakup.

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