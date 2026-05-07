Megan Thee Stallion Talks Personal Growth After Klay Thompson Breakup and Broadway Exit

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about personal growth, emotional balance, and learning to separate her public image from her private life following major changes in her career and relationships.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur published May 5, the "Mamushi" rapper spoke honestly about how she has learned to manage life as both a global star and a private person.

"I feel like I had to learn how to separate Megan Pete and Megan Thee Stallion," she said, referring to her real name and her stage persona. Megan explained that being in the spotlight made it difficult for people in her life to treat her the same way they once did.

"I was Megan Thee Stallion all the time. I was on all the time," she said. "Even people that had known me for so long in my life, they no longer treated me like the Megan that they grew up with."

She shared that this shift made her uncomfortable, especially when conversations and interactions started revolving only around her fame, People reported.

"Why are we sitting here and you're recording everything I do?" she said, describing how overwhelming it became at times.

Megan Thee Stallion Explains How She Separates Megan Pete & Rap Persona: ‘This Is Two Different Lives I’m Living’https://t.co/rOExWngn5y — billboard (@billboard) May 5, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Emotional Boundaries

Megan also spoke about learning to protect her personal life by setting emotional boundaries. She said she now tries to separate work stress from home life.

"When I go home, I can't take my whole day with me into my personal life," she explained. "This is two different lives I'm living." Her comments come shortly after she confirmed her breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson.

According to Yahoo, in a public statement, she said, "I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay... Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship."

Around the same time, Megan also stepped away early from her Broadway run in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," where she played the role of Zidler. She originally planned to perform through mid-May but announced her final show would be May 1.

Sharing the news on social media, she thanked the cast, crew, and fans for their support. "It's been such an honor to be part of the Moulin Rouge family," she wrote. "I'm so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful."