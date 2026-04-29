Ed Sheeran Shows Off Shaved Head, Opens Up About Major Life Changes

Ed Sheeran is stepping into a new chapter—starting with a very noticeable haircut. The 35-year-old singer surprised fans on Tuesday when he posted a series of photos on Instagram showing his head completely shaved.

Along with the images, Sheeran shared a personal message explaining the change, calling it part of a wider shift in his life.

"Yes I've shaved my hair. I wanted to shave it to signify a fresh start," he wrote in his "Life Update Dumpington" post.

According to ENews, he added that there have been "a lot of new beginnings in my life [at the moment]" and said he is even thinking about keeping the style.

For fans used to his familiar messy ginger curls, the look was a big change—but the reaction online was mostly positive. Many commenters praised the new style and said it suited him.

Ed Sheeran debuts shocking new shaved-head look: ‘A fresh start’ https://t.co/goaIpO2EpK pic.twitter.com/l3MsLIc3hY — Page Six (@PageSix) April 28, 2026

Ed Sheeran Reveals Shingles Battle

Sheeran also used the post to share that he has been dealing with health issues. He revealed he has had shingles for about a month but said he is now recovering.

"Wouldn't recommend it, but on the mend now," he wrote, reassuring followers that he is doing better, Yahoo reported.

Even with these challenges, the singer said he is looking forward to getting back on stage. He is currently on his Loop Tour, which began earlier this year and will continue until December.

"Can't wait to get back cracking on that," he said, adding that he is excited to see fans again.

This new look is not the only change Sheeran has made recently. Over the past year, he has also focused on his health and lifestyle.

In a previous interview, he shared that he lost about 30 pounds and made major fitness changes, including working out regularly and cutting back on alcohol. He said those changes were inspired by wanting to be healthier for his family.

Sheeran, who shares two young daughters with his wife Cherry Seaborn, has spoken before about how fatherhood pushed him to take better care of himself. He also mentioned that he once quit smoking and lost even more weight in past years.