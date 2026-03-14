Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Wife Cherry Seaborn's Cancer Scare During Pregnancy

Ed Sheeran has shared the frightening moment he learned his wife, Cherry Seaborn, had been diagnosed with cancer while pregnant with their second child.

Speaking on the March 10 episode of the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast with Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco, the Grammy-winning singer described it as one of the worst moments of his life.

"Cherry rung me up and said she had cancer," Sheeran recalled. At the time, Seaborn was six months pregnant with their daughter Jupiter, People reported.

Doctors initially told the couple that surgery to remove the tumor couldn't be performed until after she gave birth, leaving the family to navigate a tense and uncertain pregnancy.

"She's fine, she had the operation," Sheeran said. "She was pregnant at the time. That's why it was difficult. Thankfully — touch wood — totally fine." He added candidly, "It was f---ing scary."

Ed Sheeran Gives Update on Wife Cherry Seaborn's Health After Operation for Cancer Diagnosis https://t.co/aZARVzOr7B — People (@people) March 13, 2026

Ed Sheeran Recalls 'Worst Week' Amid Wife's Cancer

The couple's ordeal came during an emotionally intense week. In addition to Cherry's diagnosis, Sheeran was coping with the sudden deaths of close friends Jamal Edwards and cricket legend Shane Warne.

On top of that, he faced a high-profile copyright infringement lawsuit over his hit song "Shape of You," which he ultimately won.

"That was probably the worst week because Jamal died that week as well, and then we went straight into a court case. Oh, and then Shane died, first day of the court case," Sheeran said, reflecting on the overwhelming series of events.

The singer described how the experience shifted his perspective on challenges he had once worried about.

"Being in the court case though — which, like, everything was building to that for eight years — suddenly, it didn't really matter. Because of all of those actual heavy life things, when I was in the courtroom, I was like, 'I don't actually care about the outcome of this.' Because it's so small compared."

Ed Sheeran first publicly revealed Cherry's diagnosis in his 2023 Disney+ documentary "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All."

According to DailyMail, Seaborn, 33, shared that the diagnosis made her reflect on mortality and inspired her to participate in the documentary despite usually avoiding the spotlight.

"It was the most incredible news. I nearly threw up when the surgeon told us we could wait until the end of the pregnancy to get the tumor out. We didn't have to worry about delivering the baby early," Seaborn said.