Ed Sheeran Kicks Off Loop Tour Era With Career-Spanning Setlist Reveal

Ed Sheeran is already back on the road just months after finishing his three-year-long Mathematics Tour, and fans couldn't be more excited.

On Tuesday, January 13, the singer shared which songs he plans to perform on his upcoming Loop Tour, giving a first glimpse at the music journey fans can expect.

Partnering with Apple Music, Sheeran released an exclusive playlist featuring every song from his setlist, which kicks off on January 16 in Auckland, New Zealand, Yahoo reported.

The playlist highlights selections from his latest album, Play, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 last September, alongside fan favorites from his earlier albums: + (2011), x (2014), ÷ (2017), No.6 Collaborations Project (2019), and = (2021).

The setlist includes some of Sheeran's most beloved hits, such as his breakout single

"The A-Team," as well as Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits like "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," and "Shape of You."

This career-spanning selection promises a mix of old classics and recent chart-toppers, ensuring both longtime fans and new listeners have reasons to sing along.

Ed Sheeran Unveils Career-Spanning Loop Tour Setlist Days Ahead of Kickoff: See His Selectionshttps://t.co/bbMHxxEtza — billboard (@billboard) January 13, 2026

Ed Sheeran Kicks Off International Loop Tour

Following his Auckland debut, Sheeran will tour through New Zealand and Australia during the spring months.

In May, he will bring the Loop Tour to Latin America before heading to the United States and Canada, where he will perform from mid-June to early November.

According to Billboard, the Loop Tour follows a short warmup run in the UK and Europe last December, where Sheeran played five shows across France, Germany, England, and Ireland.

This mini-tour gave him a chance to refine his performances ahead of the full-scale international tour.

Before all this, Sheeran had been touring with his Mathematics Tour since 2022.

That tour became his highest-grossing to date, earning $875.7 million and selling 8.8 million tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Fans are now eager to see if the Loop Tour can match—or even surpass—that record.