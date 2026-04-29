Ray J Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Sleeping With Over 12,000 Women

Ray J is making headlines after a shocking and highly controversial claim about his personal life.

The 45-year-old singer said during a podcast interview that he has slept with more than 12,000 women, a number that quickly drew attention and disbelief online.

The statement came during an appearance on Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast, where Ray J said he once celebrated reaching a major milestone in his sex life.

"We did a celebration, Booby Trap celebrated my 10,000th," he said, referring to an adult entertainment venue. He added that "400 or 500 girls" attended the event to support him.

When asked to confirm if the encounters were with different people, Ray J insisted they were. He first said "10,000 different people" before raising the figure again to 12,500, PageSix reported.

Cam Newton reacted with disbelief and broke down the math, pointing out that the claim would mean Ray J had been with more than one woman per day for decades.

Ray J did not back down and offered his own explanation, saying his lifestyle on tour made the numbers possible. "When we're on tour, we're thinking five to 10 a day," he said.

Ray J says he has slept with over 11,500 women pic.twitter.com/ZVFeyeZukQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 28, 2026

Ray J Doubles Down on Shocking Sex Life

The singer also added that his behavior has changed as he has gotten older. "I can only f*** a thousand more b******," he said during the interview, suggesting he has slowed down compared to earlier years.

According to Yahoo, Ray J has made similar claims before. In a previous podcast appearance in late 2025, he also said he reached 10,000 partners and described throwing a large party to mark the moment.

He later estimated the number had increased even more over time.

The "One Wish" singer, who is now 45, has often spoken publicly about his personal life, but this latest claim has sparked renewed debate due to its extreme nature.

Some listeners questioned the accuracy of his statement, while others expressed shock at how casually he discussed it.

In past interviews, Ray J has also reflected on his health and future, once telling fans he felt he did not have much time left, though he has continued to appear in public and perform.