Ray J's Mom Takes Shot at Kris Jenner's 'Momager' Lies, Promises To Fight Until 'God's Judgment' on Tape Drama

Sonja Norwood, on Thursday, publicly defended her son, singer Ray J, as Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied under oath involvement in the commercial release of a 2000s-era sex tape.

Kardashian and Jenner, who have sued Ray J for defamation, said in recent court declarations that allegations they orchestrated the tape's distribution are false.

"[Ray J's] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the p### company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie," Kardashian said in the filing, according to TMZ.

"My family and I are not part of a criminal enterprise; we have not conducted racketeering activity, nor have we profited from racketeering activities as the defendant claims."

Jenner also called accusations of "commercial exploitation" "absolutely false," the report said.

"In no world would I ever be involved in any way, shape or form of peddling tapes of my daughter like this," Jenner said.

The dispute dates to October, when Kardashian and Jenner filed the defamation suit after years of public accusations from Ray J that the family intentionally profited from the tape's release. Ray J countered in November, alleging the family violated a $6 million settlement reached in 2023 that he says forbids discussion of the tape. He is seeking $1 million in damages and other relief, as per AllHipHop.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Norwood said she would no longer remain silent as her son faces criticism online. She posted an image reading "Denying the truth doesn't make it disappear" and wrote that she has "witnessed this journey for many years" and will support Ray J "however long it takes."

"Then who did?" Norwood asked in the caption, addressing Jenner's claim that she did not orchestrate the tape's release. She signed the post to make clear she authored it.

Kardashian's legal filings have accused Ray J of making false claims, while Jenner alleged Ray J has "publicly terrorized" Kardashian for two decades, court records show.

Both sides are expected to file additional motions as they prepare for a potential trial.

Meanwhile, Ray J revealed grim health updates on Jan. 25, saying his heart is functioning at only about 25% after a recent hospitalization for severe pneumonia. As per Variety, the 45-year-old shared in social media videos that doctors have told him he has only months to live, declaring, "2027 is definitely a wrap for me."

Ray J said the right side of his heart is "black" and "done." He attributed his health decline to substance abuse, admitting, "I f---ed up." He acknowledged struggling with alcohol, Adderall and other drugs, saying he thought he could handle them but ultimately could not.

The singer also mentioned plans to travel to Haiti in two weeks to "do some voodoo" and thanked his sister, singer and actress Brandy, for covering his hospital bills.