Ray J Alleges Kris Jenner Orchestrated More Sex Tape Footage with Kim Kardashian — 'She Watched Them'

Ray J told Cam Newton on the "Funky Friday" podcast that Kris Jenner compelled him and Kim Kardashian to film additional sex tapes after an original recording, and he alleged the Kardashian family later breached an agreement related to the material.

In a trailer for the podcast episode posted to Instagram and captured by Livebitez, Ray J said the Kardashian matriarch pressured the pair to produce more recordings. He said, "'[Kris] made us shoot them, bro,'" and added, "'She watched them. I have the first one [from] a long time ago. She made us do more, bro. She made us do more.'"

Ray J also addressed other public controversies and his relationship with his sister, singer Brandy. He said, "'Even though I feel like I'm good at these other loud strategies, I just can't be the total villain in it all,'" and explained his regret over past remarks.

Read more: Ray J Faces New Domestic Violence Investigation Amid Shocking Health Revelations

He continued, "'I don't know [when was the last time he saw Brandy]. I said a lot of things out of pocket. When you get to a certain age, there's no room for that. When I'm in it, I can't stop it. But later, I'm like, "Yo, that's not okay, bro." All of the stuff that I've said, yeah, it's a little much. And I'm straddling the line. And I need to pull out and pull back.'"

The claims come amid a complex legal dispute between Ray J and members of the Kardashian family. According to court filings and coverage by HotNewHipHop, the Kardashians initially sued Ray J for defamation related to allegations about a federal investigation. Ray J filed counterclaims alleging the family breached a 2023 confidentiality agreement concerning the sex tape.

The Source reported that Ray J maintains the parties agreed to a $6 million payment in exchange for his silence about the tape, and he alleges the agreement was violated when members of the family discussed the tape on their Hulu reality program. He asserted that the family's public comments amounted to a breach of the prior deal.

Ray J's mother publicly sided with her son and criticized the Kardashians, questioning how the tape became public. As of this writing, neither Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner has issued a public response to Ray J's most recent statements on the podcast or the renewed allegations in court.

Legal observers say the litigation raises issues about the enforcement of confidentiality agreements and the scope of defamation claims tied to reality television and public statements. The dispute remains active; court records and future hearings will determine whether the alleged $6 million agreement was valid and whether public comments constitute a breach.