Steven Tyler Wins Big in Court as Only One Claim Moves Forward

A Los Angeles court has dismissed most of the claims in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against rock star Steven Tyler, leaving only one allegation to move forward.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, April 28, a judge decided that nearly all accusations made by Julia Misley in her 2022 lawsuit cannot proceed.

The court found that most of her claims were filed too late under the law, as they relate to events that allegedly happened more than 50 years ago. Only one claim tied to an alleged incident in California will continue to trial.

"This is a massive win for Steven Tyler," his attorney, David Long-Daniels, said in a statement. "Today, the Court has dismissed with prejudice 99.9% of the claims against Mr. Tyler in this case. The court has decided that only one night, fifty-plus years ago, out of a three-year relationship is allowed to remain. We look forward to trying this case on Aug. 31."

The remaining claim involves an allegation of intentional infliction of emotional distress. It centers on a reported sexual encounter in California in 1974, when Misley was 16 years old, People reported.

According to court documents, the two were in a relationship at the time and later lived together in Massachusetts.

Steven Tyler Wins Ruling Dismissing Much of Child Sexual Assault Lawsuithttps://t.co/KW5FJedqOF — billboard (@billboard) April 29, 2026

Only One Allegation Remains in Steven Tyler Case

The judge ruled that California law allows this specific claim to move forward due to a special legal provision that gives more time for victims of abuse to file lawsuits. However, claims tied to events in Massachusetts, Washington, and Oregon were dismissed because they did not meet the required filing deadlines.

In her lawsuit, Misley accused Tyler of grooming and manipulating her as a teenager during the 1970s. She also claimed their relationship lasted about three years. Tyler has denied all allegations, maintaining that the relationship was consensual.

According to Billboard, the case has also touched on Tyler's memoir, published years ago, where he described a relationship with a teenage girl.

Earlier court decisions already removed claims that the book caused emotional distress, citing free speech protections and the fact that Misley was not named in the memoir.

Misley's legal team has not yet commented on the latest ruling.