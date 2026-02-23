Nicki Minaj's Shocking 'White Lady' Makeover Sparks Backlash — Accused of Trying to Become Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj is facing renewed backlash after debuting a dramatically different look at a recent political event, with some critics accusing her of attempting to appear more aligned with conservative circles and even emulate Erika Kirk.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Minaj appeared Feb. 18 at the World Liberty Financial Forum at Mar-a-Lago, where she participated in a discussion titled "Owning the Culture: The Business of Music in a Creator-Led Economy." Photos and video clips from the event quickly circulated online, prompting debate over her appearance.

The outlet reported that Minaj wore gray eyeshadow, nude pink lipstick and a blond wig styled in loose layers, a departure from her typically bold and polished looks. Social media users began posting reactions shortly after images surfaced.

One person posted screenshots and a short clip of Minaj on stage and wrote, "Who tf is that."

Another social media user suggested the look was politically motivated. They said, "Is this her MAGA glow up to a WW. Truly hysterical. 😭 she trying to fit in with the Whites."

Others questioned whether her appearance reflected a broader transformation. A commenter remarked, "She's whitewashing herself right before our eyes." Her so called 'allies' in the audience didn't even recognize her and even when announced do not really like her."

A third person focused on her complexion, asking, "Who's that white lady with a tan??? 🤔"

Another compared her to Rachel Dolezal, writing, "Not Dachel Rolezal," referencing the former activist known for posing as a Black woman.One commenter speculated that Minaj was attempting to mirror someone in her political orbit. They wrote, "She is trying to be Erika Kirk apparently," referencing Kirk's signature long blond hairstyle.

Minaj's appearance comes months after she publicly aligned herself with Donald Trump and appeared at conservative events, including alongside Kirk at a Turning Point USA gathering. At a recent Black History Month event at the White House, Trump praised the rapper's appearance.

During his remarks, Trump said, "I love Nicki Minaj. She was here a couple of weeks ago. She's so beautiful. Her skin's so beautiful. I said 'Nicki you're so beautiful. Her nails are like that long,'" while gesturing with his fingers.

It remains unclear whether Minaj will address the criticism. For now, the viral reaction underscores how celebrity political alignment and image shifts can ignite intense public scrutiny.

In other news, according to The Mirror, Nicki Minaj has sparked controversy with a series of pro-Donald Trump posts and MAGA event appearances, prompting comparisons to Kanye West and his past online outbursts.

A PR expert told the outlet that both artists use X as an unfiltered platform to control headlines and dominate the "attention economy," but warned that extreme fame can create a "sense of untouchability." The expert said that while controversy can generate visibility, repeated "rage-posting and fan baiting" risks damaging credibility and long-term brand value.

The Mirror noted that Minaj has doubled down on her Trump support in recent weeks, appeared at multiple conservative events and referred to herself as "probably the president's No. 1 fan," further fueling backlash and debate over her public image.