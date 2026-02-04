Nicki Minaj Left Off 2026 Met Gala Guest List After Political Firestorm

Nicki Minaj will not be attending the 2026 Met Gala, and sources say the absence is tied to political fallout rather than scheduling conflicts.

Industry insiders describe a complete freeze-out. "Nicki's invitations didn't just slow down — they vanished," one insider told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack.

"Hollywood stopped returning her calls. This isn't subtle anymore. She's been shut out." Another added, "There's an invisible wall around her now. And no one wants to be seen opening the gate."

Many observers point to Minaj's surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix on Dec. 21, 2025, as the turning point.

On stage, the rapper praised Donald Trump and JD Vance as "role models," reversed previous criticism of Trump, and said, "It's OK to change your mind."

She also spoke against transgender healthcare for minors, criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and highlighted Christian persecution abroad, urging artists to be allowed to "think out loud" without consequences.

"That was it," a source said. "Hollywood doesn't forgive this kind of alignment — especially when it's loud and unapologetic." Another insider added, "Once she went full MAGA on that stage, the door didn't just close — it locked."

Feud With Roc Nation Adds to Fallout

Minaj's public conflict with Roc Nation appears to have compounded the situation. She has accused the company of withholding equity, undermining her career, and favoring Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"Between the politics and the Roc Nation war, nobody wants to touch this," a source said. "There's no formal ban — just a collective step back." One insider noted, "She's radioactive right now. And in this town, that's the kiss of death."

Minaj Explains Political Turnaround

Minaj has addressed her public shift in political stance, telling The Katie Miller Podcast that she is motivated by issues of religious freedom and a sense of fairness.

"Religious freedom is something that's very important to me. But if I'm being honest, President Trump, because when I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn't handle it," she said.

The rapper said she recognized a parallel between the "bullying" she experienced over her career and what she perceived happening to Trump.

"I felt that same, you know, a lot of that bullying in this man's campaign, and all of the lying. I felt that that had been done to me for so many years, and I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn't think he deserved it. And it made me think, I can't do this anymore."

In recent events, Minaj attended the Trump Accounts Summit, where she was invited on stage, briefly held hands with Trump, and was handed a commemorative "gold card" visa, which she declared marked her as the president's "number one fan."

According to a White House official cited by The New York Times, the card is a symbolic memento rather than official documentation.

The combination of outspoken political support and her ongoing feud with Roc Nation has led many in Hollywood to quietly distance themselves. "There's an invisible wall around her now," one insider explained to Shuter. "And no one wants to be seen opening the gate."