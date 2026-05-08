DJ Whoo Kid Spills Lucian Grainge’s Mysterious Call After Drake’s ‘Push Ups Drop

DJ Whoo Kid revealed in a recent interview that Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge unexpectedly called him following the release of Drake's Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Push Ups," which featured one of Whoo Kid's DJ drops.

HotNewHipHop reported that during an interview with "Diverse Mentality," DJ Whoo Kid recounted his surprise when Grainge contacted him after the song dropped. "He put me on a diss song? I thought it was going to be a regular, a hot record," said Whoo Kid.

DJ Whoo Kid says Lucian Grainge had people find his phone number and call him about Drake’s “Push Ups” because Drake added the infamous Whoo Kid tag



The most powerful person in the music was pulling strings from the beginning of the rap beef pic.twitter.com/g6mLubO1Nq — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 7, 2026

He described the DJ drop as part of the track's distinctive G-Unit-inspired energy. "I'm like, yo, why is like Lucian Grainge calling my phone? Like, that's when I was like, 'Woah, woah.' Nah, no Illuminati's going to be calling me. I don't know how they got my number. I was like 'bruh, I did not leak this sh*t.'"

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The DJ drop became one of the most memorable and controversial elements of the single, which fueled ongoing tensions between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, reports noted that Whoo Kid's account has not been independently verified.

Separately, pro-Drake supporters highlighted a statement from Grainge responding to Drake's lawsuit. Grainge emphasized his role at UMG focuses on global strategy rather than the details of individual releases, calling any suggestion otherwise farcical.

In the interview, Whoo Kid also commented on hip-hop's current chart performance, suggesting Kendrick Lamar had only a brief moment during the beef with hits like "Not Like Us" and his Super Bowl appearance.

He argued that Drake's absence from charts has hurt hip-hop's overall dominance. With Drake's upcoming project "ICEMAN" expected soon, many eyes will be on whether he can reclaim his commercial stronghold.

In separate news, according to Billboard, Drake announced Episode 4 of his "ICEMAN" livestream for May 14, 2026, ahead of the album's release on May 15. The livestream is part of an extended promotional rollout that began in 2025, including prior episodes and singles like "What Did I Miss," "Which One," and "Dog House."

Fans are highly anticipating the album, Drake's first solo LP since 2023's For All the Dogs and his 2024 battle with Kendrick Lamar. The rollout has included unique marketing stunts, such as an ice block installation in Toronto revealing the album's release date.

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