Kenyon Martin Sparks Firestorm Claiming Rick Ross Beats Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog

Former NBA player Kenyon Martin ignited a firestorm on a recent episode of Gil's Arena when he said rapper Rick Ross has a better music catalog than Kendrick Lamar. The show is known for its spirited discussions blending sports and culture.

According to HotNewHipHop, the claim came during the halftime report of a Los Angeles Lakers versus Oklahoma City Thunder game. Martin's comment immediately drew disbelief from fellow co-host Rashad McCants, leading to a lively back-and-forth discussion.

Many fans and critics believe Kendrick Lamar's discography is superior, given his critical acclaim and influence in hip-hop, but Martin's opinion proves that musical taste is subjective. Rick Ross certainly has a strong fanbase that may support Martin's stance.

The discussion is timely as Rick Ross is scheduled to face French Montana in an upcoming VERZUZ battle on Thursday, which many see as a measure of his catalog's strength, though French Montana's catalog is not typically compared to Kendrick's.

Read more: Rick Ross Thinks Him and Elvis Have 'A Lot of Things in Common': 'I Love He Was a Hustler'

Whether Martin's bold statement will be proven right or wrong remains to be seen. Fans are encouraged to share their opinions on the debate.

In separate news, Yahoo! Entertaiment reported on April 9 this year that Rick Ross responded to allegations involving Pooh Shiesty and an alleged kidnapping and robbery case linked to Gucci Mane.

Speaking on social media, Rick Ross said he disapproves of the situation on both sides and emphasized that business disputes in the music industry should be handled through negotiation rather than violence.

He urged artists to renegotiate contracts when larger financial opportunities arise, stressing that "you can't muscle your way" through business deals. Ross also expressed support for unity in Southern hip-hop and said he has previously tried to help mediate conflicts between artists.

The comments come after reports that Pooh Shiesty and several others were charged in connection with a January incident involving an alleged studio robbery and kidnapping in Dallas, which could carry severe legal consequences if proven in court.

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