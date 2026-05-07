DJ Akademiks Issues Stern Warning to Kendrick Lamar as Drake is Set to Release ‘ICEMAN’

As anticipation builds for Canadian rapper Drake's highly awaited project "ICEMAN", set to drop May 15, DJ Akademiks has issued a public warning to Kendrick Lamar about releasing new music on the same day.

According to a HotNewHipHop report, Drake is preparing to release "ICEMAN" Episode 4, marking his first solo effort since recent beefs in the hip-hop scene. The release has fans eagerly awaiting what the new era of Drizzy's music will bring.

DJ Akademiks, known for his close coverage of Drake, spoke on VladTV about the upcoming album and addressed concerns about potential competition from Kendrick Lamar. Akademiks cautioned that if Kendrick were to drop a surprise album on May 15, it would solidify a direct competition narrative with Drake.

🚨 Akademiks says it would be the “worst decision” for Kendrick Lamar to drop an album the same day as ICEMAN



says Kendrick already got his “2 year victory lap” from the battle



and claims dropping again against Drake would make it look like he’s still tied to him



“it… https://t.co/FcnIxJ5aZV pic.twitter.com/faoE0XsSQY — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) May 7, 2026

READ MORE: DJ Akademiks Leaks Offset's Fiery DM Threatening Lil Tjay Over $10K Debt

"It would only cement that he's competing with Drake," Akademiks said. He added that Kendrick has already enjoyed a two-year victory lap and should allow Drake to have the spotlight for this release.

Akademiks highlighted the risks for Lamar in terms of sales comparisons and fan reactions, noting Drake's likely advantage in these metrics. While numbers don't necessarily reflect quality, they influence public opinion and social media narratives.

Despite the warning, sources close to Kendrick Lamar suggest it is highly unlikely he will release new material on the same day as "ICEMAN." Fans remain hopeful but skeptical of any surprise drop from K. Dot next Friday.

Rivalry and anticipation continue to stoke the online fires, with fans already embroiled in heated debate and social media activity ahead of "ICEMAN's" release.

In separate news, India Times reported that the controversy between DJ Akademiks and streamer SummyahMarie escalated after Akademiks accused her of being part of "escort culture" during a livestream.

SummyahMarie denied the claims, explaining she was invited on trips with rappers, like Trippie Redd, for content creation, not personal reasons. She later sent Akademiks a cease-and-desist letter to protect her reputation.

Akademiks acknowledged receiving the letter on a later livestream but questioned the need for legal action. The dispute began after Akademiks reacted to a clip where SummyahMarie discussed financial expectations in relationships, and it remains unresolved, with both parties standing by their accounts.

Read more: Is Drake Throwing Shots at Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T on ICEMAN? Fans Think So with Major Art Concept Hint