Eric Clapton Walks Off Stage Following Unexpected Concert Disruption

Eric Clapton's concert in Madrid ended suddenly after an unexpected and unsafe moment forced the legendary guitarist to leave the stage early during his European tour.

The 81-year-old musician was performing at the Movistar Arena in Spain on May 7 when the incident happened.

Clapton had just finished playing his hit song "Cocaine" and was walking across the stage when a concertgoer threw what appeared to be a vinyl record from the crowd, Page Six reported.

Fan-recorded video shows the object hitting him in the chest area, causing him to pause in shock.

The disruption immediately changed the mood inside the arena. Clapton did not return to the stage for his planned encore performance of "Before You Accuse Me," a song that had regularly closed his shows during the tour.

Although the moment looked alarming, Clapton was not reported to be injured. He quietly left the stage after the incident, and the concert ended earlier than expected.

Eric Clapton ended his Madrid concert early after being hit by a record sleeve thrown from the crowd while performing in Spain. pic.twitter.com/6HarN3bKIL — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 12, 2026

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Eric Clapton Fans React After Abrupt Ending

Shortly after the show, a message was posted on Clapton's official fan website addressing what happened.

According to EW, it reassured fans that he was okay while also warning about safety risks at live events.

"Eric is fine," the statement read. "We are fans ourselves and we understand everyone is excited to be at the show, but please do not throw anything at the stage. You can seriously injure someone in the band, the crew, venue staff or even another concertgoer."

The incident in Madrid stands out because it was Clapton's first performance in the city in 25 years, making the abrupt ending even more disappointing for fans who had waited decades to see him live.

Clapton later continued his tour without delay, performing in Barcelona just a few days later. His European schedule continues through mid-May before he heads to the United States later this year.

In recent years, several performers across different genres have faced similar situations, raising concerns about safety at live shows.

Despite the setback, Clapton's tour is still moving forward, with upcoming stops in Europe before a full US run scheduled for September.